Sunshine Empire victim lost $90,000 to Ponzi scheme

SINGAPORE - Retired electrician Choo Lai Chong thought he was onto a sure thing when he invested thousands of dollars in the Sunshine Empire business his hopes for an easy buck led to financial disaster.

Sunshine flogged itself as a multi-level marketing business but it turned out to be a massive ponzi scheme that crashed and burned 10 years ago, leaving investors like Mr Choo, 78, well out of pocket.

Authorities could recover only $21 million out of nearly $190 million lost in the collapse. Mr Choo alone lost about $90,000 of his savings.

He fell into the scheme in July 2007 when a friend and neighbour, Ms Stella Chau, persuaded him to join, emphasising high returns.

"She heard about the business from her colleague, who heard about it from a friend, who heard about it from someone else. It was like a whole chain of people signed up together," he told The Straits Times on Thursday (Dec 28).

"I didn't know it was a con. I don't know much about investments or trading, so I just followed Stella. We both trusted that it was real."

Mr Choo bought four Gold Prime packages costing between $9,600 and $12,000 each after attending a seminar run by a Sunshine associate.

A month later, he received returns of $14,000.

He used this to buy 10 more Gold Prime packages and one Silver Merchant package for $1,200.

Related Story The rise and fall of Sunshine Empire

Mr Choo said that even back then, some of his colleagues became suspicious when they visited the lavish Sunshine Empire office in Toa Payoh Central.

"Word went around that the firm was being investigated in Malaysia. And that (Sunshine founder James) Phang and his followers were trying to secretly move everything to Hong Kong," he added.

Mr Choo and a group of more than 10 investors, including Ms Chau, feared the firm's bosses were about to flee so they quickly lodged a police report.

The courts would later reveal the business to a sham, and Mr Choo would testify in court but he never saw any of his money again.

"Of course, I was sad for a while," he said, adding that the loss did not affect him much financially.

"I didn't borrow money from my children, so I didn't need to worry about paying anyone back," said Mr Choo, who has lived alone in a one-room flat in Bukit Merah, since his wife died seven years ago.

He said he has enough to pay his utility and phone bills and to buy food.

His son and daughter, and four grandchildren, a boy and three girls, sometimes visit, he said.

Phang served nine years in jail and is now facing new charges in Malaysia.

Mr Joseph Kwok, president of the Financial Planning Association of Singapore, said the laws are comprehensive in protecting consumers and the punishment in the Phang's case was stiff enough to deter potential offenders from defrauding consumers.

But he also said people needed to be responsible for their own choices: "No law is enough if one is willing to be 'cheated' by getting into get-rich-quick schemes."

Mr Kwok advised consumers to first ask if the investment scheme is registered with authorities here.

"If it is not, then consumers need to be alert and ask tough questions with regard to how the return is generated." he said.

"If the return sounds too attractive without requiring the consumers to do much, then one needs to be worried."

Mr Choo claimed he was no longer angry about falling prey to the scam: "The game is over, our money is lost and we cannot get it back.,"

But the experience has soured him on ever making more financial investments.

"It's just not possible anymore. I'll never invest again."