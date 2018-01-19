Student jailed four weeks for pushing cabby in road rage case

SINGAPORE - A student who attacked a taxi driver with two others in a road rage case was jailed for four weeks on Friday (Jan 19).

Jason Ang Li Jie, 22, pleaded guilty to pushing Mr Choo Beng Heng, 49, at Block 298 Yio Chu Kang Road on June 8, 2016. He was the third man in the case to be sentenced.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Derek Ee told the court that Ang was in a Honda Civic with several others along a one-way lane at Serangoon Gardens at 12.13am that day.

The car was parked along the lane when one of the passengers, Dickson Goh Teck Long, 26, suddenly opened his car door, which almost hit Mr Choo's taxi as it was driving past.

Mr Choo wound down his window and told Ho Chee Kwang, 32, the driver of the Honda Civic, to watch out for moving vehicles.

Ho, an interior designer, then got out of the car to confront the cabby, asking him "what you want" and hurling vulgarities at him.

The cabby ignored Ho and drove off.

However, Mr Choo noticed Ho's car following closely behind him as he was driving towards a petrol station along Yio Chu Kang Road.

He pulled over to find out why Ho was tailing him. As he got out of his taxi, Ho, together with Goh and Ang, also alighted.

Ho abused Mr Choo and punched him multiple times on the face. Mr Choo tried to block the punches and fell to the ground. Ang pushed him on the chest twice, and Choo fell. Goh then picked Mr Choo's back a few times.

The trio stopped after Mr Choo fell to the ground and had no more energy to defend himself. They fled when Mr Choo went to his taxi to press the emergency button.

Mr Choo suffered fractures on his face and felt sore on the right side of his chest. He was warded for two days and given three weeks of outpatient leave.

Ho was earlier sentenced to eight weeks' jail, with Goh getting five weeks. Both have completed their sentences.

Arguing for at least four weeks' jail for Ang, DPP Ee cited several aggravating factors such as the fact that it was an unprovoked group attack, and that Ang had assaulted the victim while the cabby was trying to fend off the other two men.

Ang could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.