Strict rules on window cleaning

Foreign maids here are not allowed to clean window exteriors unless enhanced and safe work conditions are in place.

The employer, or an adult representative, must be around to supervise the maid while she cleans the interior of the window.

Also, window grilles have to be installed and locked while the windows are being cleaned.

The rules have been in force since June 4, 2012. Failure to comply constitutes a breach of the Employment of Foreign Manpower (Work Passes) Regulations, which fall under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Employers who fail to comply may be prosecuted and permanently barred from hiring a maid.

On May 3, 2012, a 46-year-old woman was fined the maximum $5,000 for failing to ensure the safety of her maid, who fell to her death while cleaning windows.

In Hong Kong, since Jan 1 this year, all foreign maids hired or renewing their contracts have been protected by new regulations on window cleaning aimed at avoiding deadly accidents in high-rise buildings.

Under a new clause in these contracts, employers are not allowed to ask helpers to clean the outside of any window not on ground level or next to a balcony or corridor.

Other conditions are that the window is fitted with a secured grille, and no part of the helper's body, except the arms, extends beyond the ledge.

Elena Chong