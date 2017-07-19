Storekeeper gets a year's jail, $5,300 fine for immigration and vice offences

SINGAPORE - A storekeeper who ran a brothel at his rental flat and committed various vice-related offences was given one year's jail and fined $5,300 on Wednesday (July 19).

Wang Chenggang, 28, was the main tenant of a Jurong West flat since August 2015, and paid a monthly rent of $2,800 to the landlord.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chew Xin Ying said Wang, a Chinese national, decided in October last year to rent out the bedrooms for a daily rate. He joined various "WeChat'' groups and posted advertisements that indicated the flat was available for rent.

Vice operators and webmasters of vice websites were among those who responded. They later arranged for prostitutes to rent rooms from Wang, who would then pay each of these operators a daily commission of $20.

Between Jan 31 and March 16 this year, Wang rented out the rooms to Ms Li Juan, 25; Ms Pan Liangshuai, 27; and Ms Zeng Chengxiang, 34 - and they provided sexual services at the premises.

Ms Li had applied for employment here and received in-principal approval before Jan 9 this year. She came to Singapore on Jan 9 and was granted a two-week stay. However, she was not issued a work permit and after the expiry of her visit pass, she overstayed for 50 days from Jan 24.

Ms Li then decided to work as a prostitute to earn money. She was introduced to Wang, who agreed to rent her a room, where she would provide sexual services at $100 a day, to be paid every 10 days. He would also charge Ms Zeng for things like condoms, and for advertising her sexual services online.

He gave her instructions on what to do before having sex, and to charge customers $150 for each booking. He would take a cut of $20 for each booking.

Between Jan 31 and March 14, Ms Li provided sexual services and paid Wang about $3,000, who "harboured her and lived on her immoral earnings".

Wang was introduced to Ms Zeng before March 15 by a mutual friend. He contacted her in China and asked if she was interested to come to Singapore to work as a prostitute.

He said he would charge her a fee of 5,000 yuan (S$1,000) for making the necessary immigration arrangements, accommodation, and for posting online ads for her sexual services, and she agreed.

She then transferred money to him, and Wang arranged for her social visit pass. He picked her up at the airport in March and charged her a daily rental of $100, to be paid every 10 days. Wang said she had to pay him $800 for posting online ads for her sexual services and briefed her what to do, and how much to charge customers.

From March 15 to March 16, he allowed her to rent a room in his flat, for which she paid him $1,500. The rental included fees for an Internet connection, to aid in her prostitution. She paid him about $2,300 in all.

Mr Chew said Wang, who pleaded guilty to six charges under the Women's Charter and Immigration Act, received a total of about $5,300 from the three women.

Wang's lawyer Chung Ting Fai, in his mitigation, said his client wanted to supplement his income by renting out the rooms. He added that he is supporting his aged parents in China and regrets the agony and trauma he has brought to his family.