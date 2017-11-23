SMC stepping up to cut delays in dealing with errant doctors, expects effects to be felt in time

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Medical Council (SMC) has promised to reduce delays in prosecuting errant doctors, following criticism by the Court of Three Judges in a recent case involving a gynaecologist.

The court had remarked on the "inordinate delay" in prosecuting Dr Jen Shek Wei for professional misconduct.

The SMC ascribed the delay to a "confluence of various factors", including the time taken to probe the complaint and to prepare and prosecute the case.

"The SMC values the court's opinion and will continue to refine its processes to reduce delays," it said in response to queries from The Straits Times. It said it had already taken some steps in this direction, earlier this year.

Last week, the court dismissed gynaecologist Jen Shek Wei's appeal against an SMC disciplinary tribunal which found him guilty of removing a patient's left ovary without her informed consent and for advising her to remove a mass from her ovary without adequate evaluation or investigation of her condition in August 2010.

The disciplinary tribunal suspended Dr Jen for eight months and fined him $10,000 last year. On appeal, however, the court held that Dr Jen's suspension should have been doubled instead, as the penalty was "on the low side".

But the sentence was discounted in order to reflect the "inordinate delay" of the three years it took for the SMC to issue the notice of inquiry in July 2015, and the total of about six years for the case to reach this appeal hearing from the date of the complaint in 2011.

The SMC told The Straits Times that a complaint against a doctor is first probed by a complaints committee (CC) comprising two senior doctors and a lay person, who take up the case on a voluntary basis.

The investigations in Dr Jen's case, including interviewing witnesses and seeking expert views, took 15 months.

Once the case was referred to the disciplinary tribunal, solicitors were engaged, medical records reviewed, and the process took another 20 months.

The SMC said that some parts of this process could have been shortened and that it would try to ensure greater efficiency in future cases.

It added that the disciplinary tribunal took around 18 months to hear the case over several tranches and come to a considered and reasoned decision.

"The SMC wishes to assure the public that it appreciates the need to expedite fair and just disposal of medical disciplinary cases while exercising due care and even-handedness, at every stage of the medical disciplinary process.

"Some of the steps taken since early 2017 include improving the complaints process to help CCs address complaints more easily and providing stronger secretarial support to the CCs to expedite the investigation process."

But it said the effects of these new measures would take some time to kick in.

Asked by The Straits Times about the six years taken to conclude the case, Dr Jen said: "Of course it has affected me, it's like a guillotine always hanging over my head. A lot of personal stress."

He said everything was done with the patient's best interests in mind.

Pointing to the evidence, he added: "This was an operation of the last resort decided by the patient herself. The whole thing could have been prevented if the patient had accepted the first option offered to her, which was to do a biopsy.

"If I had taken a biopsy, I would have found it was benign, and if the pathologist was present, he would have said it was benign and I would not have to do the full thing."

Dr Jen added, making clear he was not putting a spin on the case: "If she wanted the whole mass removed, what was I supposed to do? I had to take everything out, and if I left anything behind, I would be in trouble if it turned out to be malignant."

The employees at his clinic are looking for new jobs as he will be suspended for eight months.