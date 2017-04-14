Show to mark NS50, laud Home Team heroes

For the first time, the life and times of the men and women who make up the Home Team will be told in a multimedia extravaganza at the Home Team Show and Festival (HTSF).

The biennial festival, which celebrates the agencies that oversee Singapore's safety and security, undergoes a complete makeover this year - the 50th anniversary of national service and 20th anniversary of the Home Team - incorporating a show element as well as a parade for the first time.

Altogether, 1,300 Home Team personnel will be involved in the show and festival. The inaugural show will be helmed by National Day Parade veteran Dick Lee as creative director.

Said Deputy Commissioner of Police Lim Kok Thai, chairman of the HTSF 2017, at a press conference yesterday: "While we have enjoyed many years of strong partnership with the community, it is timely to bring this partnership to the next level. We seek to build even stronger public trust and confidence in the Home Team, and to reach out to more people."

Held over four nights from May 3 to reach as many Home Team officers and NSmen as possible, the show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium tells the story of Home Team officers - their challenges, personal struggles and commitment and dedication to their job.

Interspersed with the song and dance performances will be a montage of short films directed by local film-maker Boo Junfeng, focusing on the lives of four Home Team members from different departments.

Their stories reach a climax when a crisis hits - a simulated terrorist attack at the stadium which will immerse audience members in the first line of response.

1,300

Number of Home Team personnel who will be involved in the show and festival.

The gala show on the last night will be attended by President Tony Tan Keng Yam, the event's guest of honour.

The show will also include a 45-minute parade by nearly 360 participants - with all Home Team departments marching alongside one another for the first time ever, as well as secondary school students marching in a National Police Cadet Corps and National Civil Defence Cadet Corps contingent.

While the show is open only to invited national servicemen, Home Team officers, volunteers and partners, and members of the public can catch a live telecast on Mediacorp's Channel 5 on May 6.

Live simulcasts will also be available on nine outdoor screens and the HomeTeamNS clubhouses.

From May 3 to 7, the public is welcome at the Home Team Festival at the Singapore Sports Hub. In four different activity zones, visitors can gain insights into the Home Team's work through cinematic experiences, action-packed live demonstrations and rides aboard Home Team marine vessels at the Marina Reservoir and Marina Barrage. Visitors can also learn how they can partner the Home Team to protect Singapore.

More details are available at www.htfest2017.sg

"You can be a hero to protect your family and your country," said Taufik Batisah, a Home Team NSman. The former Singapore Idol will be one of the stars at the show, performing the theme song, Everyday Heroes, composed by Dick Lee.