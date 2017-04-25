Sham marriage: 4 sentenced to jail

Two Vietnamese nationals and two Singaporeans were jailed yesterday for their involvement in a sham marriage.

Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Mong Tuyen, 36, who wanted to remain in Singapore and work, approached her friend, Tran Thi Cam Nhung, 31, for advice in 2014.

Nhung told Tuyen that she could stay here if she was married. She added that her husband, Cheong Mun Siong, 39, could arrange a marriage for her with his friend, Lee Poh Chiew, 49.

In return, Tuyen paid Cheong $8,000 as well as $1,100 to Lee and an additional monthly sum of $400.

Lee's part was to enter into the sham marriage and act as a local sponsor for Tuyen's visit pass application.

Lee and Tuyen were arrested on April 27, 2015 and subsequently sentenced to six months' jail for entering into a sham marriage.

Cheong was sentenced to seven months' imprisonment and fined $8,000, while Nhung was sentenced to six months' jail for arranging the marriage.

In 2012, it became a criminal offence to arrange or enter into a sham marriage. The maximum penalty for the offence is a fine not exceeding $10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, or both.