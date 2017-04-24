Seventh man charged with rioting with deadly weapon at Clarke Quay carpark

SINGAPORE - A seventh man was charged on Monday (April 24) with rioting with a deadly weapon at Clarke Quay multi-storey carpark two weeks ago.

Lye Wing Wai, 37, is accused of being part of an unlawful assembly with Allan Ng Wei Wen, 30, Foo Yao Zhong, 25, Clinton Tan Sin Wee, 20, Fino Foo Zhi Peng, 25, Terence Tan Chun Hon, 29, and Chew Wen Cai, 29, whose objective was to hurt Mr Jeffrey Tan Jun Jie, 32, Mr Lim Soon Leng, 28, and Mr Xie Hui, 30.

The charge says that one or more in the group used violence on the three men by hitting them with a metal rod at about 4am on April 16 at Level 2A at the carpark.

Mr Jeffrey Tan was taken to the Singapore General Hospital, where he died three days later.

Nine men have been arrested in connection with the case. Six were charged last week and investigations into the remaining two are ongoing.

Lye will be remanded at Central Police Division until Thursday (April 27) when the case will be mentioned.

The maximum punishment for rioting with a deadly weapon is 10 years' jail, and the offender may also be caned.