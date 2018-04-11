Serial protester faces jail, fine after holding solo demonstration in Raffles Place in February

SINGAPORE - A serial protester, who had repeatedly held solo demonstrations in Raffles Place, was sentenced to four months, 10 weeks' jail and fined $5,000 for three separate charges on Wednesday (April 11) after conducting a similar activity at the same spot this February.

After a trial, District Judge Luke Tan convicted Yan Jun last week of taking part in a public assembly without a permit on Feb 22.

The Singaporean had demonstrated outside Raffles Place MRT station at around noon that day.

The judge had also found him guilty of behaving in a disorderly manner by repeatedly shouting at Station Inspector Juherman Zaiton when the police officer approached him. The court heard that Yan refused to leave the area when told to do so.

Deputy Public Prosecutor G. Kannan said in his submissions that Yan had displayed a placard which called for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Justice Chao Hick Tin to resign.

Yan, 42, had accused them of being involved in a purported conspiracy involving seized Singapore Armed Forces Terrex infantry carriers.

In 2016, Hong Kong authorities detained the nine carriers, claiming the company transporting them did not have the proper paperwork. They were returned in January last year.

Yan had also sent out an e-mail on Feb 19, indicating his intention to protest three days later.

The court heard that he had stated in his e-mail: "The Terrex detention issue is a carefully laid trap by the PAP (People's Action Party) government to embarrass China by exposing to the world Singapore's military cooperation with Taiwan and by violating China's sovereignty."

DPP Kannan said Yan had made "wild-eyed allegations" and added: "The e-mail reveals not a shred of coherence or semblance of proof to substantiate the allegations."

The court heard that Yan also displayed another placard with Chinese words that, when translated, meant: "Protest against the Hong Kong government for betraying the sovereignty of China in the armoured vehicles conspiracy".

The prosecution stressed that no permit had been granted for Yan's Feb 22 public assembly. He also behaved in a disorderly manner when Station Insp Juherman and Insp Siaw Kah Swee confronted him.

For instance, when Station Insp Juherman asked him to leave the premises, Yan responded by shouting: "No... I said my answer is no, arrest me."

DPP Kannan told the court: "The accused belligerently and loudly challenged the authority of the two police officers to give him a direction to move on. This challenge to the exercise of lawful police powers was in full view of the large crowd that had gathered."

He also said that when Yan was asked to take the stand during the trial last week, the protester repeatedly said that his defence to the charges was "police corruption".