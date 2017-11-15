Serial offender placed in lockup for punching a woman: flushes clothes down toilet, tries to drown himself

SINGAPORE - An unemployed man punched a woman on the face and body after she refused to have sex with him, a court heard.

Shortly after the assault on July 11, 2017, Abusali S.K. Pakir Mydin, 38, took a chopper from the kitchen at the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 flat and threatened to slash her face.

He then cut his own forearm and called the police, saying he was injured and an "IMH patient".

After he had been sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment, he was taken to the Ang Mo Kio police station lockup and placed in a padded cell.

That evening, he took off his clothes and flushed them down the toilet bowl in his cell. He also flushed the radio frequency identification tag attached to his wrist.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mark Yeo Kee Teng said that he did this to choke the toilet bowl, so it would fill with water. He tried to drown himself by submerging his head in the water. He was restrained by police officers there.

On Wednesday (Nov 15), Abusali, who has had a string of previous convictions over the last two decades, was sentenced to two years' jail for criminal intimidation, two weeks for mischief and three months for causing hurt to the 37-year-old victim. He pleaded guilty.

The two-year and two-week sentences will run consecutively, and are backdated to July 12, 2017. The other is concurrent.

DPP Yeo said that the victim knew Abusali through her late brother, who was Abusali's friend.

On July 11, he visited the victim at her home. She let him in and spoke to him for a while. He then asked her to have sex with him.

When she refused, he became angry and started destroying things around the house, and punched her several times.

The maximum penalty for causing hurt is two years' jail and a $5,000 fine. For criminal intimidation, he could have been jailed for seven years or more; and for mischief, up to one year, fined or both.