Serial molester jailed for 6 months

A recalcitrant molester released from prison in March was caught on a viral video outraging a woman's modesty on an MRT train just four months later.

Sim Teck Chye, 45, who has been in and out of prison every year since 2013 for molestation, was last sentenced to jail in January this year.

Yesterday, the jobless man was jailed for six months after admitting that he had touched a woman's thigh while riding on a train along the East-West Line on July 2.

The incident was captured in a video and photos which went viral online. Another woman, who remembered Sim from a separate incident, recognised him from one of the photos.

Not long before the July 2 offence, Sim had boarded a train on the North-South line on June 30 and stood close to the second woman, who is known only as Ms Lim, 27.

She felt uncomfortable and turned her body away.

The train suddenly slowed down and jerked as it was reaching Yishun MRT station. Sim lost his balance and his right forearm touched Ms Lim's right upper arm.

However, she did not seek help as she assumed it was an accident.

Three days later, Ms Lim saw a picture of Sim molesting a woman on a train. She recognised him as the person who had earlier touched her and alerted the police later that day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Michael Quilindo told the court yesterday that netizen Winna Chin had captured the photographs and a video of Sim committing the offence. Ms Chin uploaded them onto her Facebook page, warning others to be careful of Sim.

Police arrested Sim at Hougang Mall on July 5 and he admitted in a statement that he had molested the woman in the video.