Serial cheat given seven years' preventive detention

An unemployed man duped car rental firms into renting him vehicles after he posed as an employee of different law firms.

Imran Mohamed, 41, also deceived two property owners into renting apartments to him.

By using items such as screenshots of purported successful bank transfers, he duped victims into believing he had paid for their services, the court heard.

On Monday, Imran was given seven years' preventive detention and disqualified from driving for a year. He has been in and out of jail since 2000 for offences such as multiple counts of cheating. He was last released in 2015 after spending five years in jail.

On Nov 3, he pleaded guilty to six counts of forgery for the purpose of cheating, involving $158,421.40 in all. He also admitted to a cheating charge and three counts each of driving without a licence and insurance coverage. Eleven other charges for similar offences were considered during sentencing.

Preventive detention, which can last seven to 20 years, is for recalcitrant offenders. They must serve the full sentence, with no reduction for good behaviour.

Imran committed his latest offences between April and July. In one incident, he contacted a sales executive from National Car Rental on June 2 and pretended to be a lawyer from Allen & Gledhill. He told her that he wanted to rent a BMW for a Singapore General Hospital senior consultant for 18 months and was told that it would cost $24,975.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Ti-Ting said: "The accused used photo-editing software to make a false electronic record showing that there had been a successful bank transfer... when the transfer had in fact been unsuccessful."

The sales executive arranged for the car to be delivered to Imran after he sent her the forged electronic record.

National Car Rental realised on June 7 that it had not received the money. When contacted, Imran promised to deliver a cash cheque to the sales executive the next day. When he failed to do so, the firm retrieved the car at Bedok Point using its tracking system on June 9.