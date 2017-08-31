Senior Counsel's second son faces NS-related charges

The younger son of Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng is facing charges for national service-related offences under the Enlistment Act, according to court documents.

Isaac Tan Yang En, now 24, is accused of two counts of remaining outside Singapore without a valid exit permit and one count of failing to comply with a Further Reporting Order to report for national service registration, pre-enlistment documentation and medical screening.

SC Tan's older son, Jonathan Tan Huai En, 28, was sentenced to 16 weeks' jail in February after evading NS for more than a decade.

Jonathan Tan pleaded guilty on Jan 13 to two counts of remaining outside Singapore between Dec 22, 2004 and May 4, 2015.

Isaac Tan, who was charged in court on July 25, allegedly remained outside Singapore without a valid exit permit between Aug 15, 2006, and Aug 5, 2015. He is also accused of failing to comply with the Further Reporting Order from July 31, 2009, to Aug 5, 2015.

SC Tan declined to comment when The Straits Times contacted him yesterday.

ST understands that Isaac Tan is a Canadian citizen.

He will be back in court on Sept 4.

If convicted of remaining out of Singapore without a valid exit permit, he can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.