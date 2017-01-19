Security guard jailed for ill-treating daughter, 14

SINGAPORE - A security guard punched his teenage daughter multiple times one evening for missing a night cycling event he had signed her up for.

It was not the first time he did this.

The accused had subjected the 14-year-old student and her stepmother, aged 50, to physical threats and violent abuse daily for at least seven years, a court heard.

On Thursday (Jan 19), the 43-year-old was sentenced to 15 months' jail for repeatedly punching his daughter on her chest, stomach, left upper arm, shoulders and face at their Commonwealth home on Dec 18, 2015.

Another charge of trying to poke her stomach with a mechanical pencil, punching her a few times, and kicking her on the head after she fell, was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The accused cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tang Shangjun said the accused returned home on Dec 18, 2015, and shouted at his wife, who had been moving items away on her bedroom floor so that they would not block him.

Upset that there were still some items on the floor, he yelled vulgarities at her.

Even after leaving for work, he continued abusing her on the phone, saying he would "fight" with her later when he was home. His daughter was then doing some housework.

After completing her household chores, the teenager fell asleep on the sofa and missed a night cycling event taking place nearby at 7pm.

Because it was her father who signed her up, she became afraid.

Later that evening, the accused returned home reeking of alcohol and shouted at his wife. He also slammed the door a few times.

Although the victim wanted to call the police, she did not dare to. Instead she ran out in fear with her stepmother and sat at a bench near their home.

The accused found them and apologised before persuading them to return home.

But once they were back, he shouted at his daughter and grilled her about the cycling event. She remained silent while he did this.

He then punched her in her stomach, arms and chest as well as her face and mouth area, causing her to bleed from the mouth. He continued to hit her as his wife pleaded with him to stop.

He told the victim to call the night cycling organiser so that she could still turn up for the event. Out of fear, she pretended to do so, and left the flat with her stepmother.

The accused's wife subsequently called the Ministry of Social and Family Development and reported that she and the victim had been abused. The victim was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital with a 1.5cm-long mark on her forehead and a 3.5cm-long scar on her arm.

District Judge Low Wee Ping told the accused that what he had done was extremely cruel. Calling him a bully, he said his acts were depraved.

"I will not be wrong to say you tortured her and gave her a life of terror. Your wife was also terrorised on that particular night. She did not know what to do."

"She cannot even stop you and I agree with the learned prosecutor your violence was sustained, alcohol-driven," he said.

Pleading for leniency, the accused said he is remorseful, sorry and ashamed. He promised never to repeat the offence.

He could have been fined up to $4,000 and/or jailed for up to four years for ill-treating his daughter.