Security guard fined $3,000 for taking phone that customer had left at food court

SINGAPORE - A security guard was fined $3,000 on Friday (Jan 6) for dishonestly misappropriating a mobile phone.

Mustakim Mohamed Ali, 67, admitted to keeping Mr Tang Jun Cong's phone which was handed to him at Koufu food court at Punggol Plaza on March 15, 2016.

The court heard that Mr Tang, 24, was at the food court that afternoon when he forget to take his Samsung Galaxy phone which he had left at the counter of the drinks stall.

The phone was handed to Mustakim, who was on duty at the security counter at the mall.

Instead of handing the phone to the management, he put it in his pocket and took it home when he finished duty.

He eventually took the phone with him when he went to Batam, Indonesia, and removed the SIM card.

Three days later, the police ascertained that the victim's phone was with Mustakim.

He eventually admitted to taking the phone after initially denying it. The phone, together with several cards, was returned to the owner.

Mustakim's lawyer Rajan Supramaniam said his client, who has been in the security industry for the past 38 years, has shown genuine remorse, shame and regret for committing the offence.

He has realised his foolish mistaken and is not offering any excuses for what he has done, he said.

Mustakim could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for dishonestly misappropriation of property.