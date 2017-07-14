Second man charged over fatal assault in Geylang

SINGAPORE - A second Bangladeshi was charged in court on Friday (July 14) in connection with the fatal assault of a 42-year-old man in Geylang.

Mollah Hassan, 31, allegedly committed murder by causing the death of Mr Lim Leong Tat at a pavement along Geylang Road near Lorong 24A on July 9.

He allegedly committed the capital offence with Rana Sohel, 34, Hossen Md Sanowar, 30, and another Bangladeshi.

Mollah is also accused of an unrelated case of rioting with five others. Their aim was allegedly to cause hurt to Mr Miah Rajib, 32, and Mr Kamrul Hasan Late Md Abdul Hashen, 29, by punching and kicking them along Boat Quay at about 5am on April 8.

Rana has been charged with causing grievous hurt to Mr Lim. He has been remanded until next Tuesday (July 18) when the case will be mentioned.

Hossen has not been charged.

Mr Lim was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8.05am after he was found in a back alley with head and upper body injuries.

Court documents showed that Mr Lim was punched and had his head slammed on the pavement.

Mollah is being remanded at Central Police Division lock-up for investigation.

He will return to court on July 21.

If convicted of murder, Mollah can be hanged.