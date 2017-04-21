Salesman who took $186k from store jailed

A former sales associate of Bally Singapore was jailed for 24 months yesterday for criminal breach of trust involving almost $186,000 between December 2015 and August last year.

Jimuhit Ulliel Abdul Nahar, 29, pleaded guilty to misappropriating the amount when he was working at the Ion Orchard store in Orchard Turn.

The offence came to light when Bally Singapore's finance director discovered cash sales that were not deposited into the company's bank account.

Through further investigation, the general manager of the company found out that $185,983 in cash was allegedly misappropriated by Jimuhit. She made a police report on Oct 18 last year.

As part of his job scope as a sales associate, Jimuhit was entrusted with cash sales at the store and was supposed to deposit the money into the bank account, but he failed to do so.

Instead, he kept the money for his own use, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu.

On Oct 18 last year, Jimuhit admitted to his company that he had dishonestly misappropriated the money to repay his debts, and cover personal and family expenses.

Only $25,944 was recovered after his arrest and he did not make any restitution.

The court heard in mitigation that Jimuhit had used $6,000 to $7,000 of the misappropriated sum to pay his father's medical bills. His father, who has diabetes, turned up in court in a wheelchair. Jimuhit could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined for criminal breach of trust as a servant.