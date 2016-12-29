Retiree jailed a week, gets driving ban for traffic accident that left woman with brain injuries

SINGAPORE - A man was driving out from the compound of an automobile company in Alexandra when his car hit a female pedestrian who suffered serious head injuries and fractures.

Retiree Ching Wing Too, 60, was jailed for one week and banned from driving for three years on Thursday (Dec 29) for causing grievous hurt to secretary Low Yim Leong, 50, at the junction of BMW Performance Motors and Alexandra Road on April 24, 2015.

He admitted the negligent act of endangering the personal safety of others by failing to keep a proper lookout and give way to Ms Low while making a left turn.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Wang Ye said that Ching was exiting the compound of BMW Performance Motors to return home when he stopped at the stop line at the exit for about half a minute before he accelerated to make a left turn into Alexandra Road that morning.

During the period that he was waiting to make the turn, three people had separately, and safely, crossed in front of Ching's car, from left to right.

Ms Low was the fourth to make the same crossing when the collision took place.

DPP Wang said that at the time, Ching had looked to his right side to monitor traffic along Alexandra Road.

When he observed a break in the oncoming traffic, he accelerated forward with speed and sought to make the left turn quickly. Ms Low had crossed midway through the gap in the pedestrian pavement when she was hit.

Ms Low suffered serious injuries including skull fractures. She was admitted to Alexandra Hospital for traumatic brain injury and underwent multiple operations and procedures.

She was transferred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for rehabilitation on June 15 the same year.

A medical report said she suffered memory problems, permanent right temporalis muscle atrophy, severe degenerative changes in her joints and weak limbs.

She was also found to have "marked cognitive deficits" in certain brain functions after the accident.

Ms Low, who continues with follow-up rehabilitation and treatment sessions, had to incur significant medical expenses, the court heard.

Ching, represented by Ms Dora Chua, could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000.