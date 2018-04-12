Pub cashier fined $2k for assisting in vice activities

By paying a Lucky Plaza pub $300, customers could take any one of its female performing artistes out for a five-hour sex session.

They would pay the pub's cashier Mitra Lino Jr Alvarez, a district court heard yesterday.

The Filipino man, 38, who worked at Ok Kalang Pinoy Pub, was fined $2,000 for helping its Singaporean licensee Omar Kasmuri, 49, with vice-related activities.

Omar's girlfriend, Elena Medalya Alvarez Ma, 50, is Alvarez's mother. She helped in managing the pub.

The court heard that the Filipino also worked as a bartender at the nightspot and his duties included playing song requests and balancing the sales books.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelly Ho said Alvarez was aware the seven Filipino performing artistes had sex with customers who took them out for "tabao" or "takeaway" sessions.

Police raided the pub, on the sixth storey of Lucky Plaza, around 10.30pm on May 29 last year and detained the performing artistes.

They also arrested Alvarez, his mother and Omar as they were suspected of committing offences under the Women's Charter.

Alvarez's lawyer, Mr Patrick Fernandez, asked the court to sentence his client to a fine not exceeding $2,000. He also said his client is married to a Singapore permanent resident and have two young children.

"Lino did not play a substantial role, for example, controlling the prostitutes' finances or choosing clients. Also, Lino did not secure or groom prostitutes to enter the trade or use violence against the prostitutes," he added.

The cases involving Omar and Alvarez Ma are still pending.

Shaffiq Alkhatib