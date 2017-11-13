Property agent jailed for hitting son's cheek and striking his body with a clothes hanger

SINGAPORE - A property agent was jailed for seven weeks on Monday (Nov 13) for ill-treating his 10-year-old son, causing him unnecessary physical pain.

The 42-year-old accused pleaded guilty to child abuse by swinging his hand and hitting the cheek of his son while travelling in a car on Dec 30, 2015, and using a clothes hanger to hit his body at last four times at home on Jan 2, 2016.

A third charge of throwing a labelling machine at him, which hit the right side of his body on Jan 2, 2016 was taken into consideration in sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Claire Poh said that the accused, who cannot be named, and his wife are divorced and have three children, including the victim.

On Dec 30, 2015, the accused was driving his car with the victim and his younger sister seated at the back when he asked him about an outing. The younger sister said they had also met their mother during the outing.

Upset that his ex-wife had gone out with their three children, the accused asked the victim to move to the front passenger seat. He crawled through the gap between the front seats while the car was moving and sat in front.

The accused then asked his son why he had hidden the fact that the complainant, his ex-wife, was at the outing. The boy kept quiet.

"The accused was angry with the victim and swung his left hand at the victim, hitting the victim's right cheek. This caused the victim physical pain,'' said DPP Poh.

Following that, the accused pulled over at the side of the road to again ask the boy why he did not tell him he met his mother at the outing. The boy remained quiet, and the accused raised his hand. On seeing this, the boy covered his face and his father slapped the the top of his head once.

Three days later, the accused used a clothes hanger and struck the victim multiple times on the body while he was sleeping. He was angry that the boy had been disturbing his younger sister, and partly because of the financial situation of the family.

The accused stopped when his domestic helper entered the bedroom and took the clothes hanger from his hand and told him to leave.

The boy's mother lodged a police report against the accused that day for using physical violence on the boy.The accused could have been fined up to $4,000 and/or jailed for up to four years per charge.