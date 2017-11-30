Private tutor jailed 2 weeks for pushing girlfriend, fined $1,000 for harassment

SINGAPORE - She was hospitalised because of a swollen leg after being stung by a marine animal, but ended up with three broken ribs after a tussle with her boyfriend in the hospital.

Ms Tan Shi Yi, 31, had a dispute with Elvin Kua Kian Lieng, 33, on May 5, 2016 at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. He pushed her during the dispute, causing her to fall and hit the wooden part of a sofa bed.

Soon after the incident, Ms Tan broke up with Kua and he harassed her by repeatedly sending abusive messages via WhatsApp on May 20, 2016.

On Thursday (Nov 30), Kua, who is a private tutor, was jailed for two weeks for causing grievous hurt. He was also fined $1,000 for harassment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Gail Wong told the court that Ms Tan was warded on May 4, 2016 for a swollen leg after she was stung by a marine animal during a snorkelling trip in Trengganu, Malaysia.

The next day, a dispute broke out between her and Kua over money issues. As the dispute escalated, he lost his temper and threw a TV remote control on the floor.

Ms Tan opened the door of her ward as she was afraid and wanted the nurses outside to be able to hear what was going on.

But Kua closed the door, shouted vulgarities at her and pushed her. When Ms Tan tried to leave the room to seek help, he blocked her way.

During the tussle, he pushed her backwards, causing her to fall and hit her body against the wooden part of the sofa bed. She suffered three broken ribs.

DPP Wong said Kua did not help the victim although she was in pain. She had to crawl to the bed to press the bell for the nurses.

Ms Tan was warded till May 12 and given hospitalisation leave until Oct 7, 2016. Her medical bills came up to $22,777, of which she managed to claim about $15,000 in insurance.

Kua's lawyer Walter Silvester, who sought a fine, said his client had been seeing a psychiatrist because of his "lower threshold for confrontation''.

He said Kua had spent two nights with the victim while she was being treated for her injuries. She had rejected his client's offer of $7,777 in compensation.

Kua could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined up to $5,000 for rash act causing grievous hurt; and fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed for up to six months for harassment.