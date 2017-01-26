Private beauty school to be shut down for breaching rules

A local private school will be shut down for failing to maintain proper student attendance records, as well as breaching other regulations.

The Committee for Private Education (CPE) said in a statement yesterday that beauty school Edes Academy will have its registration cancelled from Feb 9.

A CPE investigation found that Edes had indicated students who were absent as being present for classes in the records.

"CPE takes a serious view of such a contravention as it impacts the students' learning outcomes," said the committee, which regulates private school operators.

The school also repeatedly failed to inform the committee of changes to its management, a compulsory requirement, and did not publish required information, such as its teacher-student ratio and the members of its academic board, on its website.

The school will not be allowed to offer and conduct private education courses with immediate effect.

According to its website, Edes Academy provides training and certification in the beauty and wellness industry, offering courses in areas such as massage and beauty therapy services. Its website said it is based at Geylang West Community Club in Upper Boon Keng Road.

The CPE has informed Edes to arrange for its students to continue their courses at another suitable school, or refund them their full course fees by Feb 9.

Figures on the number of students taking courses at the school are not available, and Edes did not respond to press queries.

Mr Brandon Lee, director-general (private education) at SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), urged students to be "discerning" when choosing private education institutions. Though the private education sector "has improved over the years", errant institutions still exist, he said.

Last October, the CPE - which is parked under the SSG statutory board - announced new measures to improve the quality of private education and protect students in such institutions.

On top of having to meet higher financial standards, with new schools required to have a paid-up capital of at least $100,000, private schools that offer degree programmes will be required to take part in a yearly survey to track how easily their graduates find jobs.

Results of this survey will be published by the CPE from this year.