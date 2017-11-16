Police report made over men scaling theatre roof

The Esplanade has lodged a police report after several men were seen performing dangerous stunts on top of its outdoor theatre.

At least three men are seen in a Facebook video posted on Tuesday scaling the theatre's structure. They then jump, slide and balance precariously on the structure's beams.

The video also shows them jumping across a sizeable gap between two flyovers located near the Esplanade as a crowd of onlookers film them from below.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Tuesday evening, the Esplanade's head of operational support services Ravi Sivalingam said: "We are aware of this incident at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre. We take such incidents very seriously and have made a police report.

"We are investigating the incident together with the police and are not able to comment further."

ST understands that the incident, which happened on Nov 2, involved a group of foreign parkour enthusiasts who call themselves Team Storror. The police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The theatre is located on a 300m-long stretch of the waterfront along Marina Bay and can seat up to 450 people.

In September, a police report was lodged over a similar incident, after a video of a group of parkour enthusiasts scaling the glass roof of Simei's East Point Mall was posted online.

The young people are seen performing various stunts, including climbing on the glass dome roof, and also walking on top of the railings of a Pan-Island Expressway flyover.