Police nab serial molester involved in at least 10 cases in Hougang and Sengkang

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old man believed to be involved in at least 10 cases of outrage of modesty in Hougang and Sengkang was arrested on Friday (July 21).

Several female victims had reported that they were molested in the two estates between July 5 and 17, police said in a statement.

The descriptions they provided of the suspect indicated that the offences were likely committed by the same person.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted their investigations and arrested the suspect along Anchorvale Road.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had made conscious efforts to avoid police detection by parking his motorcycle a distance from the scenes.

He also took along extra items of clothing - which were seized by the police - to disguise himself.

If convicted, he could be jailed up to five years and/or caned.