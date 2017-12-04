Police investigating fight involving 3 men at Little India

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a fight involving three men at Little India on Sunday night (Dec 3).

The Straits Times understands that the dispute arose after a man entered a shop unit along Race Course Road and asked to top up the value in his SIM card.

When the female shop assistant told him that this service was not available, he got angry.

Two other men stepped in to stop the argument, which soon got heated, and were punched by the man in the process.

The police said it was alerted to the case of voluntarily causing hurt at 158, Race Course Road, at 9.11pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

A man was found with minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Straits Times understands that no arrests have been made so far.