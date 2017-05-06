Police arrest two suspected of sending letters and hell notes

Police have arrested two people, aged 18 and 53, for their suspected involvement in sending threatening letters and hell notes to four Cabinet ministers and a newspaper reporter.

Between April 27 and May 4, the police received several reports that threatening letters related to the closure of the Sungei Road flea market had been sent to these individuals, under the name of Mr Koh Eng Khoon, chairman of the Association for the Recycling of Second Hand Goods at the flea market.

Among the Cabinet ministers who received the letters were Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

It is understood that the letters were all written in English and had hell notes attached to them.

Officers from the Central Division and Criminal Investigation Department identified the two suspects and arrested them on Thursday. Handwritten letters, mobile phones, a laptop, envelopes and hell notes were seized after their arrest.

The case has been classified as criminal intimidation by anonymous communication under Section 507 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, the suspects face up to two years' imprisonment, in addition to punishment under Section 506 - punishment for criminal intimidation - involving up to two years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Koh said: "I've been cooperating with the police. I'm glad that they have arrested the two suspects. I hope the right people will be punished."

Investigations are ongoing.