Police arrest suspected operators of vice website Laksaboy; cripple 2 syndicates

SINGAPORE - The suspected operators of vice website Laksaboy were arrested and two vice syndicates crippled in a series of raids conducted by the police on Thursday (July 20).

The website hosted 22 banners believed to be owned by different vice syndicates, which featured female escorts of various nationalities advertising sexual services online.

A total of 21 suspects - comprising five men and 16 women aged between 22 and 57 - were nabbed during the 12-hour operation, police said in a news release on Friday.

Raids were conducted at multiple locations islandwide, including Havelock Road, Marine Parade, Whampoa Road, Cairnhill, Lavender Road and Balestier Road.

The suspects are believed to be involved in advertising the sexual services of female escorts online.

Twenty-six mobile phones, eight laptops, condoms and related documents were seized for investigations.

A 29-year-old man will be charged on Saturday, while investigations against the remaining suspects are ongoing.

Any person convicted of knowingly living on the earning of prostitutes could be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

A person convicted of operating communication services offering sexual services in return for payment could be jailed up to three years and/or fined up to $3,000.