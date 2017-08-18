Police arrest 6 for remote gambling in Orchard Road entertainment outlet raid

SINGAPORE - Five men and a woman, aged between 28 and 38, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in providing and participating in remote gambling services.

Criminal Investigation Department officers raided an entertainment outlet along Orchard Road on Wednesday (Aug 16).

They seized about $4,000 worth of cash, a computer and a mobile phones as case exhibits.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the six, who were the management and staff of the outlet, had facilitated a game called "Niu Niu" which operates on the WeChat platform, gathering gamblers for the illegal remote gambling sessions, and earning commission from the turnover of the bets.

Investigations against all the suspects are ongoing.

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, anyone in Singapore who gambles using remote communication, or a remote gambling service not provided by an exempt operator, can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.

Anyone who provides unlawful remote gambling services for others, can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, or jailed up to five years, or both.

The police takes a serious view of such activities and will continue taking tough enforcement actions against those who provide and engage in it.

It also advised people to resist the temptation of remote gambling.