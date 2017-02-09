Police arrest 59-year-old man for removing 3 police cameras in Pasir Ris Park

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old man has been arrested for his involvement in a case of vandalism at Pasir Ris Park.

The police said in a news release on Thursday (Feb 9) that they were alerted on Feb 1 that three police cameras in Pasir Ris Park had been removed.

After extensive investigations, officers from Bedok Division identified the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of vandalism, the suspect can be jailed up to three years or fined up to $2,000, and given at least three strokes of the cane.