Two missing siblings found, police still looking for 14-year-old brother

SINGAPORE - Two of the three missing siblings, last seen on Saturday (Aug 5) at Block 121, Bukit Merah Lane 1, have now been found.

Police told The Straits Times this evening that they have located two of the siblings - Mohammad Syahrul Ezlan Roslan, nine, and his sister, Nabila Natasya Roslan, 13.

The authorities are still locating the eldest sibling, Md Tajuddin Roslan, 14.

Earlier on, the police had appealed for information on the whereabouts of the trio who were last seen on Saturday at noon before going missing.

Md Tajuddin was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey coloured jacket.

His sister had been wearing a black coloured T-shirt and blue jeans while the youngest sibling, Syahrul Ezlan, had been wearing blue coloured shorts and a blue coloured Queenstown Camp shirt.

Anyone with information should call the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

