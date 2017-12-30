Notable crime cases of 2017

DOUBLE DEATHS IN WOODLANDS FLAT

The bodies of a pregnant housewife and her daughter were found in a bedroom of their Woodlands flat on the first day of Chinese New Year on Jan 28 - eight days after they died.

The woman's husband, former property agent Teo Ghim Heng, 41, was subsequently charged with the double murder of Madam Choong Pei Shan, 39, and Teo Zi Ning, four.

The alleged murder took place in their sixth-storey flat in Woodlands Drive 52.

The couple got married on Dec 7, 2009. It was Teo's second marriage.

He was remanded in Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for psychiatric evaluation.

EMERGENCY C-SECTION SAVES BABY

Ms Goh Chieh Ting, 25, was six months pregnant when she was hit by a lorry while crossing the road at Jurong West Avenue 1 on May 13.

Doctors performed an emergency caesarean section and saved the premature baby girl, but Ms Goh died from severe head injuries.

The 46-year-old lorry driver was arrested for causing death by negligence.

There was an outpouring of public concern for baby girl Yu En, including offers to donate breast milk.

The baby's father, Mr Dave Yuen, 26, told media: "My wife left me a daughter. Initially, I just needed to play the role of a father. Now, I have to play both (parents') roles."

BOON TAT STREET MURDER

A 69-year-old businessman, Tan Nam Seng, has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his son-in-law in front of a lunchtime crowd in Boon Tat Street on July 10.

Mr Spencer Tuppani, 38, the former director of shipping firm TNS Ocean Lines, collapsed outside an eatery in the same street. He was taken to hospital, where he died soon after. Tan was later remanded for psychiatric assessment.

MAID ARRESTED FOR DOUBLE MURDER

Indonesian maid Khasanah fled Singapore as the bodies of her elderly employers were found tied up in their five-room executive flat in Block 717, Bedok Reservoir Road on June 21.

Khasanah, 41, from Central Java, had been working for Mr Chia Ngim Fong, 79, and his wife, Madam Chin Sek Fah, 78, for only about a month.

On June 27, Indonesian police arrested her at a hotel in Tungkal Ilir in Jambi province after receiving a tip-off from residents.

Khasanah was not handed over to Singapore. Indonesian and Singapore authorities are working together on the case.

Tan Tam Mei