Nine youths aged 14 to 16 arrested for rioting at void deck in Woodlands

An eyewitness alerted citizen journalism website Stomp to the incident when he saw several police officers and a group of students at the void deck of his flat at around 8.30pm.
Published
27 min ago

SINGAPORE - Nine youths aged between 14 to 16 were arrested for rioting at Block 363, Woodlands Avenue 5 on Thursday (April 27).

He said: "I overheard that a fight had broken out among those students and some of them were even still wearing their school uniforms.

"Before I had reached home, my mother told me that she heard a lot of shouting and a commotion coming from the void deck."

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at around 5.37pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

