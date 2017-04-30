Nine youths aged 14 to 16 arrested for rioting at void deck in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - Nine youths aged between 14 to 16 were arrested for rioting at Block 363, Woodlands Avenue 5 on Thursday (April 27).

An eyewitness alerted citizen journalism website Stomp to the incident when he saw several police officers and a group of students at the void deck of his flat at around 8.30pm.

He said: "I overheard that a fight had broken out among those students and some of them were even still wearing their school uniforms.

"Before I had reached home, my mother told me that she heard a lot of shouting and a commotion coming from the void deck."

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at around 5.37pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.