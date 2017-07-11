Neighbours shocked at Boon Tat Street stabbing, describe victim as nice and friendly

SINGAPORE - The man who was fatally stabbed on Monday (July 10) afternoon in the busy Shenton Way area was a "very nice" person who would greet neighbours whenever they met.

That was how neighbours along Sennett Lane described Mr Spencer Tuppani Shamlal Tuppani as they reacted in shock and disbelief to the news that the 38-year-old had been found lying face down in a pool of blood outside A Poke Theory in Boon Tat Street.

His alleged attacker, a 69-year-old man who identified himself as Mr Tuppani's father-in-law, has been arrested.

"Spencer was very nice. He would say 'Hi aunty' whenever he saw me. He just said 'Hi' to me two days ago," a next-door neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Yong, told The Straits Times on Tuesday morning.

Of Mr Tuppani's father-in-law, she said: "He stays with them. He is a bit quiet and reserved."

A Poke Theory employee Vinnie Ang said that as he tried to help the victim, the older man pushed him away, saying: "That is my son-in- law. Don't help him. Let him die."

He added that the older man was also overheard saying in a phone call: " I have already stabbed him. Don't cry. I am old already and I am not afraid to go to jail. What is done is done."

Mrs Yong, who learnt about the news only on Tuesday, said Mr Tuppani lived in the house with seven people: his wife, two daughters and son, father-in-law, mother and maid.

"It's a terrible, sad thing to know," she said, adding that the family moved in about three to four years ago into the private estate located in Bedok South.

She described Mr Tuppani's wife as skinny with shoulder-length hair.

Another next-door neighbour, who declined to be named, said: "On the surface, they were a very happy family. They stay together. How can something like this happen?

"No wonder it is so quiet today," she added.

The police have since classified the case as murder and his alleged attacker is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday.