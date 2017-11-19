Navy regular lauded for nabbing alleged upskirt offender at Tanah Merah MRT station

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old Republic of Singapore Navy regular was on Saturday (Nov 18) lauded by the police for his role in the swift arrest of a suspect who tried to record an upskirt video of a woman at Tanah Merah MRT station.

Recounting the the incident on its Facebook page, the police said Mr Samuel Ong was on an escalator at Tanah Merah MRT station at about 7.20am on Oct 31 when he spotted the alleged offender, an 18-year-old, standing close behind a young lady.

"As Mr Ong walked past the man, he saw him holding a mobile phone under the woman's skirt with the camera facing upwards."

Mr Ong, who was on his way to work, immediately confronted the alleged offender.

Mr Ong, who works as a weapons system operator on the RSS Endeavour, told The Straits Times that he had tapped the suspect and asked him: "What are you trying to do?"

He added: "The victim was listening to music and wasn't aware of her surroundings."

Mr Ong called the police and the suspect, who was apologetic, did not try to run away.

Officers found upskirt videos on the suspect's phone and arrested him.

Asked why he intervened, Mr Ong said: "I really think it's the right thing to do. If I saw it and just walked away, I'd feel guilty."

He added of the teenage suspect: "I really hope he can change and learn his lesson and not do things like this again."

On Saturday, Mr Ong was presented a letter of appreciation for his civic-mindedness.

Said the police: "We would like to commend Mr Ong for his quick-thinking and timely interception that led to this swift arrest."

Police are investigating the suspect.