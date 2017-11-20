Navy operations supervisor jailed for taking multiple upskirt images of women

SINGAPORE - A navy operations supervisor took upskirt pictures of nearly 50 women over a period of about 10 months, and targeted as many as nine victims in one day.

Glenn Goh Wei Liang was jailed for 18 weeks on Monday (Nov 20) after pleading guilty last month to 10 counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

Thirty-six charges for similar offences were taken into consideration during sentencing.

His offences could be traced back to Oct 2, 2015, when he used his mobile phone to record an upskirt video of an unknown woman at around 1pm.

He targeted another victim about 1½ hours later.

From then on, Goh, 28, would sidle up to different women, record the videos and view them later to fulfil his sexual desires.

He was finally caught on July 2, 2016, the court heard.

He had already captured underskirt videos of two women earlier that day when he spotted his third victim while shopping for groceries in an Upper Bukit Timah Road supermarket at around 6.30pm.

Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew said the 29-year-old woman's boyfriend caught Goh in the act. He said the boyfriend saw Goh "half-standing near the victim, with his right hand holding the phone under her skirt".

The boyfriend confronted the accused, took away his mobile phone and detained him when he had tried to leave. The victim, meanwhile, called the police.

On Monday, DPP Stephanie Koh urged District Judge Lorraine Ho to jail Goh for 18 weeks.

She said that after he was caught, he told his victim's boyfriend that he did not know the camera mode was on.

She said: "(Goh) was well aware of the nature of his wrongdoing and sought to cover it up."

His lawyer, Mr T. M. Sinnadurai, pleaded for a 12-week jail sentence, saying that his client had been "struggling with situational stress".

In handing out her sentence, Judge Ho said that being under stress was not an excuse for committing the offences. She added: "Women should be safe to walk freely in public."

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, Goh could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.