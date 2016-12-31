Naked man on bus arrested in Sengkang

SINGAPORE - A naked man was arrested from a bus in Sengkang on Friday (Dec 30) afternoon.

The Straits Times understands that the bus was near a police post when a passer-by saw the nude man inside and returned with officers from the police station.

Citizen journalism site Stomp on Saturday (Dec 31) reported that the incident occurred at 2pm at Sengkang East Way.

A contributor told the site that she saw a nude man trying to kick the doors of bus 159. She then ran to the police station to get help.

"The officers rushed over and brought the man out of the bus," she said.

In videos provided to Stomp, the man is shown being escorted out of the bus by two policemen.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Saturday, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that a man was arrested for appearing nude in public places.

Those found guilty of appearing nude in public, or in a private location visible to those outside, can be fined up to $2,000 and or jailed for up to three months.