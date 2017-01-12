Nabbed: Man who tried to use stun gun on cops

A man who turned on police officers using a stun gun and his suspected accomplice were arrested, police said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The two suspects, aged 21 and 24, were seen behaving suspiciously at a carpark in Yishun on Tuesday.

They may have been attempting to steal from a car, police said.

When officers approached the suspects, the 24-year-old turned aggressive and attempted to use a stun gun on the officers.

The duo were arrested on the spot.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were believed to be involved in other criminal cases. This is understood to include theft from vehicles.

Under the Arms and Explosive Act, anyone found guilty of unlawful possession of arms without a licence may be fined up to $5,000 and jailed up to three years.