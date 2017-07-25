Music teacher jailed for oral sex with boy, 13

A freelance music teacher who performed oral sex on a 13-year-old student was jailed for two years and four weeks yesterday.

Chan Hock, 53, admitted to committing oral sex on the boy in a public toilet at Tiong Bahru Park.

He also admitted to having a hard disk containing 2,835 obscene films in his home on Sept 9 last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jesintha Veijayaratnam told District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt that the boy was using the public toilet at Redhill MRT station at about 9pm on Aug 27 last year.

Chan, who was leaning against the wall facing the urinals, moved to a urinal next to him and began staring at him.

Chan then followed the victim out of the toilet and struck up a conversation with him. The boy told Chan his name and age but gave him a fake address.

Chan then suggested that they take a walk together. During the 20-minute walk to Tiong Bahru Park, Chan put his arm around the victim's shoulder and touched him.

He then led the victim to a public toilet and nudged him into a cubicle for the handicapped.

There, he molested the boy, who did not stop him. Chan then performed oral sex on the victim. When Chan stood up and removed his belt, the victim stopped him, the deputy public prosecutor said.

The boy did not want to reciprocate, and when Chan asked if he was sure, the boy said yes.

They then walked back to the MRT station and parted ways.

The victim lodged a police report at 1.50am the next day.

Chan was arrested at his home in Strathmore Avenue on Sept 9 after his identity was established through closed-circuit television footage. His DNA was also found on the teen's clothes, ears and chest.

Chan was given an additional four weeks' jail in lieu of caning. He cannot be caned as he is over 50.

He could have been jailed for up to 20 years, fined or caned for sexually abusing a person under 14.

Elena Chong