Murder accused remanded for 3 more weeks

A 69-year-old businessman accused of murdering his son-in-law has been remanded for three more weeks for psychiatric assessment.

Tan Nam Seng has been remanded at Complex Medical Centre at Changi Prison since July 14 for psychiatric observation.

His family has engaged lawyer Wee Pan Lee to represent him.

Tan, whose hair has been cut, has been charged with causing the death of Mr Spencer Tuppani, 38, on July 10.

After the former director of shipping firm TNS Ocean Lines was stabbed in Telok Ayer Street during the lunch hour, he ran and collapsed 70m away, outside A Poke Theory, an eatery in Boon Tat Street.

Mr Tuppani died from his wounds in hospital about an hour later.

When Tan appeared on video link in court yesterday, three women in the public gallery, including his two daughters, let out a gasp and stood up, their hands covering their mouths. They were in tears.

Tan's daughter, Ms Tan Cheng Cheng, 43, was among 16 people, including relatives and friends, who turned up for the case. She is Mr Tuppani's wife.

District Judge Christopher Goh has adjourned the case to Aug 24, saying the psychiatrist needs a further three weeks to assess Tan.

When Mr Wee applied for access to his client, the judge told him to check with the prison.

A court interpreter told Tan in Mandarin that his family members would be visiting him in the next few days.