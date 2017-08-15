Muay Thai trainer jailed 10 weeks for recording videos of woman showering

SINGAPORE - A Muay Thai trainer was jailed for 10 weeks on Tuesday (Aug 15) after he repeatedly recorded videos of a 39-year-old woman in the nude, without her knowledge.

Thai national Chaisim Santi, 38, pleaded guilty in court to two counts of insulting the woman's modesty.

A third charge for a similar offence involving the same victim was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Chaisim had heard the woman showering in her home in the eastern part of Singapore shortly before committing the offence at around 12.30am on Oct 13 last year.

He retrieved his mobile phone, positioned himself near the bathroom window and used the device to record a 20-second video of her in the nude.

He recorded another video of her showering at around 2.45am three days later.

However, the woman spotted a white mobile phone sticking out of the lower corner of the window and screamed for help.

Her roommate alerted the police at around 4.10am. When officers arrived, they saw that Chaisim, who was still in the vicinity, owned two white mobile phones.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Star Chen said: "Both mobile phones matched the description of the phone that the victim saw in her toilet. The accused denied having placed any mobile phones in the vicinity of the victim's toilet.

"He further denied having had any intention to record the victim bathing. Police officers conducted a check on the accused's mobile phones, but did not find any videos or photographs of the victim."

Chaisim decided to come clean to the police in a later interview and admitted that he had deleted the incriminating videos.

The court also heard that he recorded them for his own pleasure.

In his mitigation, his lawyer, Mr Kalidass Murugaiyan, urged the court to jail his client for between eight and 10 weeks, adding that only the victim was involved.

For each count of insulting the woman's modesty, Chaisim could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.