Motorist jailed for hurting motorcyclist after beating red light and ramming car into him

SINGAPORE - A motorist who beat the red light while driving across a signalised traffic junction rammed into a motorcyclist and caused him to suffer leg fractures.

On Friday (Dec 30), Cai Qiyun, 31, was jailed for one week and banned from driving for two years after he admitted to grievously hurting Mr Chong Foong Yee, 40, by doing a negligent act.

The collision took place along Upper Bukit Timah Road at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Road at 10.29am on Dec 13, 2015.

The court heard that Cai was driving a car along Upper Bukit Timah Road in the direction of Woodlands Road while the Malaysian was riding in the opposite direction and was going to make a right turn into Choa Chu Kang Road that day.

When the motorcyclist, Mr Chong, came to the junction, he stopped as the traffic light signals were showing green with a red right turn arrow.

When the traffic lights changed to red with a green right turn arrow, Mr Chong moved off at about 20kmh to 30kmh to make a right turn.

Before Mr Chong could complete the turn, Cai - who did not heed the red light signal - drove straight across the junction from the opposite direction. He hit the victim, who was flung off his motorcycle.

Cai claimed that he did not notice the colour of the traffic light signal when he drove across the junction.

Mr Chong was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he was warded for close to two months. After his discharge, he was given another 37 days of hospitalisation leave till March 15 this year.

Seeking a sentence of at least one week, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Si En said there was serious negligence by Cai in this case, and the injuries caused were serious.

"Complying with traffic light signals is a very basic and common requirement of drivers, in order to preserve the safety of all road users. The accused's conduct falls far short of what is expected of a reasonable driver," she said.

Cai could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing grievous hurt by doing an act so negligently as to endanger life.