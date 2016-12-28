Motorcyclist jailed, banned for causing cyclist's death in zebra crossing accident

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist,who did not slow down at a zebra crossing, ran over an elderly pedal cyclist at a slip road in Tampines after failing to see him , a court heard.

Yong Jia Hao, 26, was on Wednesday (Dec 28) jailed for six weeks and banned from driving for five years for negligently causing the death of Mr Mohamed Hassan, 84, along the slip road from Tampines Avenue 2 into Tampines Avenue 5 on April 8, 2016.

Mr Mohamed suffered multiple fractures and died six weeks later in hospital.

The court heard that Mr Mohamed was cycling across the zebra crossing along the slip road from Tampines Avenue 2 into Tampines Avenue 5 on his way to a mosque at 11.55am that day.

Yong was riding to work when he failed to slow down and did not keep a proper lookout. He also failed to notice the cyclist and hit him, resulting in severe injuries to the man, leading to his death on May 22.

Video footage obtained from Yong's on-board camera showed him picking up speed after the traffic light changed to green at the previous junction about 140m before.

He also failed to slow down significantly while approaching the zebra crossing.

In his written mitigation plea, Yong pleaded for a lighter sentence and apologised for causing the cyclist's death.

A second charge of beating the red light along the same stretch of road at the signalised T-junction of Tampines Street 11 that day was taken into consideration.

Yong could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for causing death by doing a negligent act.