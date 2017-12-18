Motorcyclist injured in crash near checkpoint

A 22-year-old man was injured after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) near the Woodlands Checkpoint yesterday.

Police were alerted to the accident on the BKE, before the Woodlands Centre Road exit, at around 7am.

The Straits Times understands that the man suffered fractures to his wrist, and abrasions on his hands and legs.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched an ambulance to the scene and the man was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

It is believed that the driver of the car was filtering left as she was nearing the Woodlands Centre Road exit, when the motorcycle collided into the back of her car. She was not hurt in the accident.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said last week that about 430,000 people are expected to clear the two checkpoints daily during the December holiday period. This is 30,000 more than usual.

Traffic is expected to be heavier in the days leading up to Christmas and the New Year.

Ng Huiwen