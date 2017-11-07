More security checks at Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 9 as part of ICA exercise

SINGAPORE – Enhanced security checks at Woodlands Checkpoint will be conducted for selected motorists and travellers using the Causeway in an operational exercise early Thursday (Nov 9) morning, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced in a statement.

ICA’s exercise, which will take place from 1.30am to 3am, is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to “test and validate its emergency plans and procedures at the checkpoints”, it said on Tuesday.

Travellers at the checkpoint during the stated period are advised not to be alarmed, the statement added.

Signs will be placed at prominent locations to inform travellers of the exercise.

“We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation,” said ICA.