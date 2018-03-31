Money changer employee who absconded with $470,000 cash charged in court

SINGAPORE - A money changer employee who is believed to have absconded with about half a million dollars in cash was charged on Saturday (March 31).

Bahurudeen Kuthpudeen, 43, was charged with one count of criminal breach of trust as servant.

The business development manager, who is an Indian national, was supposed to deliver three cash cheques totalling S$469,000 from RHB bank at 90 Cecil Street to Mohamed Thahir Exchange.

Instead, he fled with the money to Malaysia. A report was lodged by his employer on Tuesday.

Officers from the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) arrested Bahurudeen less than 12 hours later on Wednesday. He was extradited back to Singapore the next day.

The police recovered cash amount of about $24,000 from him.

Assistant commissioner of police Arthur Law, who is the commander of the Central Police Division, thanked the RMP for their assistance in the arrest.



Police had received a report that the man had absconded with the cash he was supposed to have couriered to the money changer's office. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



"This arrest is testament to the effectiveness of regional cooperation in crime fighting efforts," he said.

"With the continued support of law enforcement agencies in the region, we will ensure that swift justice is served to criminals regardless of where they choose to flee."

Bahurudeen will be remanded for a week at the Central Police Division. He will be back in court on Friday (Apr 6) at 9am.

If convicted he can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.