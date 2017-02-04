Metro founder's grandson says he smoked cannabis daily

The grandson of the man who founded Metro said he smoked cannabis every day and did so before going to sleep the night before his arrest on Oct 31, 2014.

Ong Jenn, now 41, told the arresting officer, Station Inspector (SI) Jeffrey Lim of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), of his drug habit in a statement after his arrest.

He is the grandson of Metro founder Ong Tjoe Kim and the son of its former group managing director Jopie Ong.

Yesterday, at the start of the four-day trial, Deputy Public Prosecutor Ong Luan Tze told District Judge Jasvender Kaur that CNB officers had arrested Ong at a taxi stand at Ngee Ann City Tower A.

He had $2,000 on him to pay a man known as "Mike" for two blocks of "weed", or cannabis.

"Mike" turned out to be Mohamad Ismail Abdul Majid, 45, whom the CNB had picked up the day before Ong's arrest.

The CNB found in Mohamad Ismail's possession a block of 92.68g of cannabis and another block containing 385.1g of a cannabis mixture.

Ong told SI Lim, who took the stand yesterday, that he had bought cannabis from Mohamad Ismail more than 15 times.

He claimed the drug was for his personal consumption.

The day after his arrest, Ong was charged with trafficking cannabis, as well as possession and consumption of the drug.

He is now accused of two counts of engaging in a conspiracy with Mohamad Ismail to traffic a controlled drug.

Six other drug-related charges have been stood down.

But his lawyer, Senior Counsel (SC) Tan Chee Meng from WongPartnership, said Ong did not obtain the drug for trafficking.

During cross-examination, SC Tan asked the investigating officer, Senior Station Inspector (SSI) Adam Ismail, whether there was an agreement between Mohamad Ismail and his client for the drugs to be sold to other parties.

SSI Adam replied: "No."

The lawyer said officers also did not find any paraphernalia commonly found in drug trafficking cases when they searched Ong's home, car and office after his arrest.

Ong, who according to his online profile has been a business development manager at Metro Holdings since 2003, is now out on bail of $150,000.

His case has been adjourned to Feb 20 and the prosecution's final witness, Mohamad Ismail, is expected to take the stand that day.

Mohamad Ismail was sentenced to 22 years in jail and 18 strokes of the cane on Sept 16, 2015, after pleading guilty to three of the seven drug-related charges against him.

Two of his charges are related to Ong's current charges.

If convicted of engaging in a conspiracy to traffic cannabis, Ong can be jailed for between five and 20 years, and ordered to receive between five and 15 strokes of the cane for each count.

Ong Jenn arriving in court to face drug-related charges. http://str.sg/4sTM