Masseur jailed and fined for sexually exploiting 4 teenagers

Malaysian masseur Hiew Chung Wei not only hunted online for young boys as his sexual prey, but also involved them in group sex with other men, often enticing them with money.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to six years and eight months behind bars and fined $2,000 yesterday after admitting to 11 charges last month.

Labelling him a persistent offender for sexually exploiting four teenage boys, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan said there was a strong public interest in protecting minors from falling victim to sexual predators like Hiew.

The masseur was found to have a form of perversion known as hebephilia - a sexual preference for early adolescent children generally aged 11 to 14.

The 11 charges comprised six charges of sexual penetration of a minor, two of abetting by intentionally aiding an accomplice to sexually penetrate a minor, and one each of recruiting a minor for sexual exploitation, receiving payment in connection with the actual exploitation of a trafficked victim, and having obscene films.

Twenty other charges were considered during his sentencing.

Before Hiew's arrest on Dec 28, 2015, he often trawled through Facebook to seek out young males to engage in sexual offences with them. When he identified a suitable individual, he would cajole and persuade the person to engage in sexual activities with him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Winston Man said that in 2011, Hiew sent a "friend request" to the first victim on Facebook and asked the 14-year-old boy to meet for sex. The teen refused initially, but relented eventually. The victim met Hiew at the latter's West Coast Road flat, where he was paid $20 for performing oral sex on Hiew.

In the second victim's case, Hiew offered him $50 and transport money to "have fun" with him some time in 2011.

Enticed by the money and Hiew's "attractive" profile photograph, the 14-year-old agreed. When they met, Hiew lied that the profile was that of his friend, who was not at home.

Hiew took the teen to his room, showed him pornographic films and performed oral sex on the boy, who received $60 plus $10 taxi fare.

He contacted the second victim again in May 2013 and offered him $80 for sex. Hiew promised to transfer the money to the teen's bank account but did not do so.

In mid-2013, the second victim introduced Hiew to the third victim, a boy aged around 14 who needed money. The third victim contacted Hiew who was willing to pay $50 for the teen's sexual services.

Eventually, Hiew suggested organising a gathering at the second victim's home. The gathering took place some time between August and September that year. Hiew, the second and third victims, as well as a 19-year-old accomplice, took part in a 40-minute orgy. Hiew paid the third victim $50 before he left.

The fourth victim, then aged 15, was roped in by the second victim in October 2015. Hiew later contacted the fourth victim, and said he would pay the teen $200 for sex four times a week. The offences took place at the teen's home from late October to early November that year.

Some time in early December, DPP Man said, Hiew told the fourth victim that he would arrange for the teen to meet six men who would each pay him $30 for his services.

Through a social network application, Hiew came to know three other men, two of whom were aged 17 and 19. He forwarded the fourth victim's photograph to them and asked if they wanted to participate in an orgy at a charge of $30 each.

Hiew also booked a Chinatown hotel room where he and a Malaysian, whose full particulars are unknown, engaged in various sexual acts with the first, second and fourth victims on Dec 14, 2015. None of the accomplices has been dealt with as their cases are pending.