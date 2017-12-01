Maserati driver accused of knocking down cop faces six additional charges

SINGAPORE - Maserati driver Lee Cheng Yan, 33, who had earlier been charged with hitting a police officer with his car, was handed six additional charges in court on Friday (Dec 1).

Three of them are for offences under the Protection from Harassment Act.

The other three additional charges are for cheating, driving without insurance and a second count of driving while under disqualification.

Lee was first charged on Nov 18 with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

His car allegedly hit Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar in Bedok Reservoir Road at around 9.20pm on Nov 17.

Six days later, he was handed a second charge, one of driving while under disqualification.

When the Nov 17 accident happened, he was still under a ban that prohibited him from holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months - from July 4 this year to April 3 next year (2018).

This was not the first time that Lee had been charged with driving while under disqualification.

In 2001, he was jailed for two months and banned from driving for 10 years for a similar offence.

The police said in a statement last month that Staff Sgt Khairulanwar, 26, stopped Lee's vehicle on Nov 17 while conducting enforcement checks.

As he approached the car, Lee allegedly reversed and accelerated forward, hitting him.

The officer is said to have been left clinging to the driver's door and dragged for about 100m before falling onto the road.

He suffered serious injuries, according to court documents, and was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Officers later arrested Lee in a Geylang Bahru Road HDB flat.

The Maserati was found abandoned in Cedar Avenue, off Upper Aljunied Road.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act, Lee can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.

Lee was offered bail of $20,000 and will be back in court on Dec 28.