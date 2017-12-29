Maserati driver faces 15 more charges

A Maserati driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident last month was slapped with 15 additional charges yesterday.

This brings the total number of charges that Lee Cheng Yan faces to 23, including one which accuses him of hitting Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar while driving the car. The latest charges, the fourth set against Lee, are mainly for traffic offences.

Before he allegedly committed them, he had been banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months - from July 4 to April 3 next year. Court documents did not state what this disqualification was for.

Yesterday, he was charged with three more counts of driving while under disqualification.

Despite the ban, he purportedly drove a car on three separate occasions to Kaki Bukit Road 2 and Potong Pasir Avenue 3 between Nov 9 and 16. He is said to have done so without insurance.

Lee, 34, was also charged yesterday with nine other offences that include failing to stop and render assistance after his car allegedly hit Staff Sgt Khairulanwar, 26, in Bedok Reservoir Road on Nov 17.

Among the nine charges is one of perverting the course of justice that day. After the accident, he allegedly abandoned the car in Willow Avenue, near Upper Aljunied Road. He is also said to have thrown away a white T-shirt that he was wearing, to thwart police investigations.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng told the court yesterday that investigations concerning Lee - involving the Criminal Investigation Department and the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau - are ongoing. DPP Quek added: "The current charges are not the full set."

According to Lee's earlier charges, he is accused of sending three threatening text messages to two men between May and July.

On July 6, he allegedly duped an employee of a car rental company into believing that he had a valid Class 3 driving licence. As a result, the man is said to have rented Lee a car - not the Maserati - for 29 days.

On Aug 4, Lee purportedly drove the rented car in Shaw Road, near Upper Paya Lebar, while he was banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence. He is also accused of driving the rented car that day without insurance.

Lee was first charged on Nov 18 with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act. On Nov 24, he was charged with driving while under disqualification on the day of the accident.

On Dec 1, he was hauled to court for the third time, to face six charges - three counts of harassment and another three for cheating, driving without insurance and driving while under disqualification.

Lee is represented by lawyers S. Balamurugan and Choo Si Sen. He was out on bail of $20,000 but it was increased to $35,000 yesterday as the number of charges has gone up. He will be back in court on Jan 25.