Man who went missing was not lost but fell in forest

SINGAPORE - The man who went missing after going to pick durians in the forest did not lose his way but fell and could not get up, a family member said.

Mr Low Ah Kay, 57, was found four days after he went missing on Thursday (July 6). He had gone to a forested area near Kranji Expressway (KJE) to pick durians. When he did not return home, his family put up notices on citizen journalism site Stomp and other social media sites, such as the Facebook page"Singapore Missing People".

Mr Low was found by police officers and search dogs on Monday (July 10) at about 12pm. He was too weak to get up after the fall. He was already not able to walk fast after suffering a mild stroke a few months ago, his family said.

According to his family, he was not wandering around the forest during the four days nor was he lost. In fact, he knew his way around the forested area because this was not Mr Low's first trip to the forest. He even came home with durians on previous trips to the area, his family said.

Mr Low reportedly said he was not afraid during the four days because he knew the forest well, and he ate leaves and drank rainwater to survive.

His family members said they were relieved that Mr Low did not sustain any serious injuries. He was, however, dehydrated. He was hospitalised in Ng Teng Fong Hospital and is due to undergo physiotherapy as his muscles were affected after he fell and remained in the same spot without moving.